New director: Future is waiting at History Center

BERRIEN SPRINGS — People visiting the History Center at Courthouse Square in Berrien Springs shouldn’t expect just a calming walk through the past, according to the new executive director of the Berrien County Historical Association.
The past can point the way to a better future, believes Rhiannon Cizon, who began in her new position Aug. 14.
“I want people to walk out of my museum feeling like they got something new,” she said.
Cizon succeeds Kathy Cyr, who held the position of executive director for six years before retiring this summer. In fact, Cizon applied for the position at the time Cyr was hired, and gave it another try when the job came open.
Cizon arrives at a time when the historical association board has set a course that calls for more hands-on learning and experiences, such as the Fourth of July celebration this year that included blacksmithing, political stump speeches, music and games.
The new director is in tune with that, and wants to make more use of the 1839 Courthouse, the oldest working county courthouse in Michigan. She said she’d like to have more mock trial activities for young people, using cases that were actually argued in the building, and employing community members as jurors.
Cizon would like to introduce a gathering held at a museum where she worked in Brownsville, Texas, that used the Mexican tradition of merienda, a time for socializing between morning and evening church services. In Texas they incorporated Hispanic music, and Cizon would like to bring in the people from many cultures centered around Andrews University to participate.
One person referred to Berrien Springs as “an international Mayberry,” with a small-town atmosphere and a global population, Cizon said. “This is a very diverse county we live in. I don’t think people realize how diverse Berrien County is. This is part of our history and our heritage and our culture.”
Cizon envisions the popular Thursday night lecture series as a venue where activists could be invited to discuss “how we can be better neighbors, and how we can better protect the values we all want to have better protected.”
Museums must be involved in the currents of today and in shaping the future, Cizon said.
“We can no longer be passive players,” Cizon said. “We cannot stand idly by while these situations occur in the world and not comment on it...We can no longer stand idly by, especially in a place like this, and not speak out against the injustices that we see, and demand better of our residents. We need to remind them that, while justice may be blind, she is not stupid.”
As an example, she noted the Association of Children’s Museum’s stand against the detention of children at the U.S.-Mexico border.
“We must absolutely be involved in the politics of this world,” Cizon said.
That can be challenging for patrons, Cizon acknowledged, “but being challenged is a great thing.”
History also can be “a cheerleader” by showing us how much social and scientific progress has been made under difficult conditions, and how much further we can go, Cizon said. “It says you can keep going and see success. It says you can do it, keep going!”
Personal history
History also can be fun, she added.
Cizon has been interested in history most of her life, but for a long time didn’t consider it as a career, taking what she described as a “weird zig-zag course” with “90-degree turns” to her current profession.
In high school she studied political science (“I wanted to be President of the United States”) and also was interested in drawing and crafts. At Ball State University she began by majoring in advertising, until a friend saw her doodling dresses and suggested Cizon might be adept at fashion design.
She took a costumes class and realized she could study design without having to be hunched over a sewing machine. During an internship at a museum in Indiana she was assigned to be “an interpreter,” which she said is a fancy word for tour guide, and it was an experience she loved.
Since then she has earned a master’s degree in heritage management from Valparaiso University and worked in five states before coming to Michigan.
She was no stranger to Berrien County, and has “fond memories” of summers at her grandparent’s home in Lakeside. She also had a copy of Robert Myers’ “Sketches of Berrien County,” penned by the longtime curator for the historical association.
The new position also keeps her close to family and friends in northwest Indiana, she said.
History can be anything someone is passionate about, from costumes to comic books, Cizon said. In fashion, her favorite period is the post-war years of the 1950s through the ‘70s, when many influences, from black power to Native American identity to the LGBT community, began to have an impact, she explained.
Many people who have lived in Berrien County their entire lives, along with many visitors, don’t know about the History Center, which includes an 1830 log house and an 1870 sheriff’s building, she pointed out. It’s something she wants to change.
Cizon wants people coming to the History Center to find themselves.
“We get to discover what makes us exciting,” Cizon said.
A meet and greet with Rhiannon Cizon will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at the History Center at 313 N Cass St., Berrien Springs. Information is at www.berrienhistory.org.
