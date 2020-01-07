SOUTH HAVEN – For the past eight years, South Haven residents have observed Martin Luther King Jr. Day by packaging rice to give to local food pantries.
This year, however, organizers are going to do things a little differently. Instead of conducting a day service, they’re going to honor the late American civil rights leader by putting together a program that pays tribute to his accomplishments.
“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: His Work, His Message, His Legacy,” will take place from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 20, at South Haven High School.
Participants will be offered a complimentary lunch, prepared by the lunchroom staff, and then take part in a program consisting of speakers, music and presentations.
Rosalie Plechaty, a member of the South Haven Area Diversity Coalition, and Jeffrey Dick, pastor of First Congregational Church, are helping to coordinate this year’s MLK program.
“After observing the event last year – packing rice and folks leaving quickly – Jeffrey and I thought we could skip the rice, which was becoming expensive, for something more meaningful,” Plechaty said. “We thought having a sit-down lunch to simply share fellowship could be achieved; a true celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King and his message.”
Even though the format of this year’s observance will be different, organizers still want to uphold King’s message of responsibility and service by asking participants to bring laundry detergent to the event to donate to We Care INC’s personal care pantries in South Haven and Covert.
The person or organization that brings in the most detergent will receive the “MLK Trophy of Generosity.”
“We chose laundry detergent because it is greatly needed and very expensive,” Plechaty explained. “Most personal care items are not covered by any kind of cash assistance.”
Individuals and organizations who want to participate in the MLK luncheon and program should register to do so by calling Plechaty at 269-271-6307, or emailing her at plechatyrm@gmail.com. The deadline to register is Jan. 15.