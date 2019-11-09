New Biggby to open Tuesday
BENTON TOWNSHIP — The new Biggby Coffee in Benton Township will hold its grand opening on Tuesday.
Located at 1990 Mall Place in the Orchards Park Shopping Center, the Biggby Coffee is owned by Matt Lemmer – who also owns locations in Battle Creek and Michigan City, Ind.
“I’m so excited to bring Biggby energy to Benton Harbor,” Lemmer said in a news release. “It’s a special pace. Sharing great coffee leads to major community impact and changing lives.”
Pictures with Santa returns to the mall
BENTON TOWNSHIP — The Orchards Mall and local photography studio, Shots By Josh, will be holding pictures with Santa Claus at the Benton Township mall on several dates after Thanksgiving.
On Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 there will be “Digital Days” with two options available – to either meet Santa and take your own pictures for $5, or have Shots By Josh take the pictures and provide digital copies for $15.
On Dec. 15, there will be “North Pole VIPs” with longer, prepaid time slots with Santa that include a package of printed pictures and digital copies for $65.
Shots By Josh is a local photography studio based out of Coloma, and has been operating in Southwest Michigan for more than a decade. For more information or questions, email shotsbyjosh@gmail.com.
Honor makes foundation donation
ST. JOSEPH — The Honor Credit Union Foundation has donated all of its endowment fund to the Berrien Community Foundation’s Community Endowment Fund.
Honor’s donation totaled $27,461.12.
Moving forward, Honor’s foundation will be to concentrate on financial health and services with the establishment of Summit Financial Wellness, an independent organization supported by Honor Credit Union.