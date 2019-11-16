Covert/South Haven KOA wins major award
SOUTH HAVEN — Kampgrounds of America announced the Covert/South Haven KOA Holiday Campground earned the 2020 KOA President’s Award and KOA Founder’s Award.
These prestigious awards were presented Nov. 11 at KOA’s Annual International Convention in Georgia, according to a news release.
KOA surveys hundreds of thousands of campers each year regarding their KOA camping experience.
The KOA Founder’s Award, named in honor of Dave Drum, who founded KOA on the banks of the Yellowstone River in Montana in 1962, is KOA’s highest service award.
It is awarded to the KOA campground owners and managers who attain world-class scores in customer service and the KOA Quality Review.
The KOA President’s Award is presented to those campgrounds meeting quality standards and who receive high customer service scores from their camping guests.