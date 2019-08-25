Fort Miami CrossFit celebrating 5 years
ST. JOSEPH — Fort Miami CrossFit is celebrating five years after becoming the home to more than 250 regular athletes and helped thousands through its Boot Camp Jump Start program.
Fort Miami CrossFit started in Kip and Kelly Kulich’s garage with a few friends who believed fitness could be more than what was currently offered in the area.
Fort Miami CrossFit is now in a facility with two separate coaching spaces, three weightlifting platforms, strongman equipment, and two separate rigs available for use.
The business restructured its boot camp program for this fall and will offer a new leveled program.