Third Coast Surf Shop introduces snowboarding equipment
ST. JOSEPH — Third Coast Surf Shop will host “Powder and Chowder,” an event to celebrate the launch of its first-ever snowboarding collection.
It will be from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 9 at the business’ downtown St. Joseph location. In keeping with the event name, Zoup! St. Joseph will be on hand providing chowder throughout the evening.
The event will showcase the new TCSS Snowboarding Collection, featuring snowboards and related gear for men, women and kids.
Third Coast Surf Shop President Ryan Gerard said adding snowboarding gear to the store is a natural fit, as many of the store’s customers are avid snowboarders.
The festivities will include a screening of a new snowboarding film, and select items in the store will be marked down during the event.
For more information, call 269-932-4575 or visit thirdcoastsurfshop.com.