Toyota earns President’s Award
BENTON TOWNSHIP — Signature Toyota in Benton Township was recently given with the President’s Award from Toyota Motor North America, Inc.
Each year, TMNA presents the award to Toyota dealerships that exhibit stellar work ethic.
The President’s Award pays homage to Toyota dealerships throughout the U.S. that achieve high standards of performance in all facets of the automotive dealer profession, including vehicle and parts sales, service and customer satisfaction. Toyota Motor North America has recognized dealers with the President’s Award since 1986.
Signature Toyota is located at 680 E. Napier Avenue in Benton Township.