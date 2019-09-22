King Media wins two awards
ST. JOSEPH — Marketing and advertising agency King Media won two PR News Agency Elite Awards in Crisis Management and Integrated Communications for its work with Grand Haven Area Public Schools.
This award brings King Media to a total of 20 national and international honors since 2015.
King Media, which has offices St. Joseph, Lansing and Grand Rapids, will be honored alongside major global brands at the PR Awards Gala in New York City on Nov. 21.
Wightman launches new website
BENTON HARBOR — Wightman has launched its redesigned website at gowightman.com.
The architecture, engineering, environmental and survey services company launched its new site to enhance service to clients.
Much of the expanded website content highlights Wightman’s growing presence in Kalamazoo and Allegan, as well as newer services.
Functional enhancements within the website include streamlined navigation; a project bid tool for contractors; online bill payment options; new general inquiry, survey request, and career inquiry links.
LKF Marketing of Kalamazoo created the site structure, navigation, visual impact and functionality after interviews and research with Wightman staff.