Journeyman wins awards
THREE OAKS—The Seattle International Spirit Awards recognized Journeyman Distillery with four awards for their spirits celebrating the 125th anniversary of Chicago’s Field Museum.
The artisan collection, consisting of rye whiskey, vodka and gin won big – weeping the competition with medals ranging from Best in Class and Double Gold for Field Vodka to gold and silver for field rye and field gin respectively.
Natural history was the inspiration for this spirited collaboration, using ingredients introduced at the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition.
Provided with a list of more than 1,500 heritage grains and botanicals, Journeyman distillers handcrafted the spirits. The list of ingredients includes black mission fig, red corn and 27 historical botanicals.
The Seattle International Spirit Awards is the Pacific Northwest’s.