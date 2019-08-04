Lazy Ballerina Winery gets food system grant
ST. JOSEPH — State Rep. Pauline Wendzel, R-Watervliet, announced Lazy Ballerina Winery of St. Joseph as a recipient of a Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development grant.
Their project will be awarded funds under the competitive Value Added and Regional Food System Grant program. Lazy Ballerina was one of 20 projects that got funding out of a total of 94 proposals.
Funding in the amount of $30,000 will be used to expand their winery production to process Michigan grapes and fruits.
“I want to personally thank Lazy Ballerina Winery and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development for their continued investment in our community,” Wendzel said in a news release. “Small businesses employ a majority of our residents and help our communities thrive. I’m incredibly proud of this collaboration that will create even more economic opportunities in Southwest Michigan.”