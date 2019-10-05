Michigan Works to hold hiring event
BENTON HARBOR — There will be a series of free biweekly hiring events at the Michigan Works Training Center.
“We have revamped our hiring events as a method for companies to educate and attract job seekers in a forum where they have the opportunity to pitch their why,” Lily Brewer, executive director of Michigan Works Berrien, Cass, Van Buren, said in a news release. “Employers will have a few minutes at the beginning of every hiring event to explain why a job seeker should join their team and explain what makes their company stand out.”
The next Main Street hiring event will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday. Future hiring events will be on Oct. 22, Nov. 11, Nov. 26 and Dec. 12.
Job seekers who would like to attend are encouraged to arrive interview ready with an updated resume at 499 W. Main St. in Benton Harbor. No registration is required.
Employers looking to register for the next hiring event at no cost should contact Paul Brohman at BrohmanP@miworks.org or Mark O’Reilly at OreillyM@miworks.org.
Boutique accepting wedding dress donations
ST. JOSEPH — Alexa Claire Boutique and Tux Shop is serving as a collection site for donated wedding gowns during October.
The St. Joseph business is accepting wedding dress donations at its salon from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31.
The donations are being run through an organization known as Brides Against Breast Cancer, which was founded in 1997 and is the largest bridal gown donation organization in the U.S.
BABC’s mission is to support early detection education programs and breast cancer research and baby bereavement gown charities.
The three types of dresses accepted are either less than 2 years old, “classic couture” designer dresses retailing for over $1,000 less than 4 years, or new dresses that retail for over $300.