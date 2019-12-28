Holt Bosse wins industry awards
ST. JOSEPH — Over the past year, marketing agency Holt Bosse was recognized with 11 industry awards on behalf of their clients by the Association of Marketing Communications and Professionals.
Holt Bosse received four top honors across three separate competitions in the platinum category for its work with Whirlpool Corp., Visit Escanaba and two with the Upper Peninsula Tourism and Recreation Association. Seven gold level honors across the three competitions went to Holt Bosse for work with the Southwestern Michigan Tourist Council, Whirlpool, Cook Nuclear Plant and Cornerstone Alliance.
The AMCP is an international organization that runs creative competitions in the world for marketing professionals. Winners were chosen from thousands of entries from around the world.