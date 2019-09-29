Chamber awards accepting nominees
ST. JOSEPH — The Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber announced that nominations for the 2020 Chamber Awards will be accepted beginning Monday running through Nov. 8.
Winners will be presented at the 2020 Business Recognition Event in February.
The 2020 Chamber Awards are the Economic Impact Award, Small Business of the Year Award, Customer Service Award, Non-Profit Excellence Award, Ambassador of the Year Award, the Young Business Leader of the Year Award, the Pat Moody Award, and new this year is the Non-Profit Excellence Award – which honors 501(c) organizations that provide contributions to the community.
Criteria for each award, and the nomination submission form can be found online at http://www.smrchamber.com/market-your-business/business-recognition-awards.
The Business Recognition Breakfast Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony will be held at the Grand Upton Hall inside the Lake Michigan College Mendel Center 7:30-9 a.m. on Feb. 13.