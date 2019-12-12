DOWAGIAC — A new era of justice is dawning for the Pokagon Band of the Potowatomi, one in which the emphasis is on peacemaking and using traditional ways to resolve conflicts.
Pokagon Band members gathered Wednesday to dedicate the tribe’s new Justice Center at the Sink Road campus. The 23,000-square-foot facility is home to the tribe’s court and police offices, which had been housed elsewhere in the Dowagiac area. The new center is one of three projects totaling $25 million done over the last year on the campus.
Visitors to the new Justice Center will see the influence of the tribe’s traditions in the architecture. The courtroom is circular and uses natural materials, including wood from the tribe’s South Bend property. Design elements include a basket weave pattern on the walls, a radial wood slat ceiling to represent the sun, plus copper colors to represent healing.
“The power of the circle is the main concept,” Seven Generations architect Scott Winchester said. “We also recognize the importance of the four directions – north, south, east and west – to the design.”
“A great deal of thought went into this building,” said Tribal Chief Judge Michael Petoskey. “It reflects how we view justice, community service and problem solving. The focus is on restorative justice and community building. You’re going to see our culture really showcased in this building. We really believe in the power of the circle.”
“We can do everything including having the jury in the circle,” he added. “We can move all the furniture out as well to hold other activities in the courtroom. We also have a healing fire room and an outdoor peacemaking circle which showcase the healing power of fire, where people can resolve disputes outside the courtroom. Potawatomis are keepers of the fire.”
Petoskey noted that the tribal court has jurisdiction over any criminal matter or civil infractions committed by tribal members on tribal land. “We are a separate branch of the government and handle many different things including disputes, tribal membership questions, child support and juvenile matters and probate concerns,” he said.
“In one of the early cases I handled years ago, an individual rolled his eyes and said it looked like a white man’s court,” he said. “We want to distinguish how we look and how we act. For us, the goal is to bring people together to resolve matters and talk through issues. Everyone is heard and given the chance to participate.”
Others speaking during the morning ceremony included Tribal Chairman Matthew Wesaw, government manager Jason Wesaw and Pokagon Chief of Police Bill Lux. Numerous area officials were in attendance from Berrien and Cass counties, as well as St. Joseph County, Ind.
Jason Wesaw said collaboration was the key to the justice center project, with tribal court and police officials working together, as well as tribal members working with local, county and state governmental leaders.
Matthew Wesaw noted that the justice center construction fulfills one of the tribe’s long-term goals to centralize tribal government offices on the Sink Road campus. The 160-acre location is home to several buildings constructed in recent years, including buildings for health, social services, administration, a preschool, culture and language, along with a campground.
“This is a tremendous step forward and a great testament to how we are moving forward and how we value our relationships with others,” he said.
Lux said the police department side of the center offers up-to-date facilities not only for his officers, but officers from other area agencies. There is workspace for up to 20 officers and dedicated spaces for training, evidence, interviews and conferences, as well as holding cells.