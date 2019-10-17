SOUTH HAVEN — A new principal will be taking the helm at Lincoln Elementary School.
South Haven Public Schools officials have hired Kathryn Jobson of Zeeland to be the school’s new leader.
“Mrs. Jobson is a positive and patient educator with over 20 years’ experience in the school environment,” said South Haven Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Schooley.
Jobson will begin her administrative duties on Monday. She replaces Bennett Tyler, who resigned in August to become a middle school administrator in Southeast Michigan. For the past couple of months, Dave Waaso, a retired South Haven Public Schools administrator, agreed to serve as interim principal at Lincoln. He will continue to do so next week to help Jobson transition into her new role.
Lincoln Elementary parents will have the opportunity to meet with Jobson during a meet and greet at the school today and then again on Monday. The meet and greets are scheduled from 4-6 p.m. Cookies and punch will be available.
Prior to being hired as Lincoln principal, Jobson had served nine years as principal of Parkview Elementary School in Wyoming, a suburb of Grand Rapids.
“Parkview Elementary School was recognized as a Reward School by the State of Michigan,” Schooley said. “Mrs. Jobson has earned a reputation as an accessible, dedicated administrator leading a school that parents and community members recognize as welcoming and supportive.”
Prior to her job as principal at Parkview, Jobson worked as an instructional coach for elementary teachers at Wyoming Public Schools for five years.
Before that she was an elementary teacher for six years at Howell Public Schools, and a third grade teacher in Ankeny, Iowa and Bloomington, Ind.
Jobson graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in advertising. She then earned a master’s degree in elementary education and teaching from Indiana University, in Bloomington, Ind. She also obtained her certification in education leadership from Grand Valley State University.