ST. JOSEPH — Children who have experienced traumatic situations often need help to feel safe and achieve success in school.
With that in mind, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police and local law enforcement agencies, along with Berrien RESA, have launched a program called “Handle with Care” for the 2019 school year.
The program promotes a partnership between law enforcement and area school staff to better ensure that children exposed to traumatic events in their home or community receive appropriate interventions.
“Our deputies encounter children in our community that unfortunately experience traumatic events that require a police response. This can range from neglect to the loss of a loved one. Life for that child does not stop once the officer leaves the scene,” Sheriff Paul Bailey said in a news release announcing the program.
“That child has the challenge of dealing with their current circumstances while trying to learn and thrive in school. It is our goal to improve communications with our local schools in an effort to help our youth heal from traumatic experiences,” Bailey added.
The “Handle with Care” program involves police officers sending a confidential notification to the child’s school alerting pertinent staff to “handle the student with care.” Before school starts the next day, officers will make sure the staff is sent a notice to handle a specific student with unique circumstances.
Possible interventions may include extra observation, referral to a school counselor or social worker or seeing a mental health therapist.
“Our children experience traumatic events in their lives and then have to report to school the next day and perform as though nothing happened,” said Kevin Ivers, superintendent of Berrien RESA. “The Handle with Care program supports district staff in protecting our students and helping them be successful in the midst of chaos and trauma.”
This program was adopted from the West Virginia State Police which initiated “Handle with Care” back in 2013. Since the launch, multiple law enforcement agencies, schools, and states have implemented the program. More information can be found at www.handlewithcaremi.org.
During the launch of the “Handle with Care” program we will continue to assess and discuss the program and adapt to the needs of Berrien County’s district staff and students. If you have any questions about the “Handle with Care” program please contact Deputy Kelly Laesch with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Crime Prevention Unit.