ST. JOSEPH — The city of St Joseph Parks and Recreation Department has announced new programming for the fall, with mini soccer and flag football for kids and kickball for adults.
Mini-kicker soccer and flag football will be played beginning Sept. 18 on Wednesdays, 10-10:45 a.m. or 5:30-6:15 p.m. Mini-kicker soccer will be a five-week program that introduces soccer to children 3 years to 5 years old. Players must be 3 years old by Sept. 1.
Participants will learn how their bodies move and play through fun soccer activities. No competitive soccer games will be played. Attendees should bring a size 3 soccer ball and their own water bottle. Activities will be held at Whittlesey Park next to the John & Dede Howard Ice Arena, 2414 Willa Drive. Registration fee is $25.
Flag football will also be held at Whittlesey Park beginning the week of Sept. 16 through the week of Oct. 21. The city has joined NFL Flag football for 4 and 5 year olds. Players must be 4 years old by Sept. 1. This six-week program will progress through basic flag football principles. Teams will be coached by volunteers. The first three weeks will be practice and the final three weeks will include one scrimmage each week. Players will receive flag belts and NFL Flag Football uniforms. The registration fee is $50.
An adult co-ed kickball league will be played on Thursday evenings beginning Sept. 19 for teams of 10. This 10-game season will be played at Kiwanis Park, 1350 Pearl St. The registration deadline is Sept. 12. The team registration fee is $100.
Online registration and information is available at www.SJCityParkRec.com, or call Carrie Ogonowski, recreation manager, at 985-0326.