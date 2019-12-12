New website for Coloma Township

COLOMA — For the last six months Coloma Township’s website has been stuck.
“The company that designed and hosted our website has been basically MIA,” Tracy Tavolacci, township office manager and website administrator, told the township board Wednesday night. “I’ve tried calling to put in service tickets and not getting anyone to call me back. Now their number isn’t even working. I can’t upload anything. I’m basically locked out of our website.”
She said they’ve had trouble on and off for the last few years with the now 10-year-old site.
Tavolacci found a local company that will create a new user-friendly site for the township for a one-time cost of $4,500. She said the cost is about the same amount other municipalities are paying for website redesign.
“I like that they’re local and accessible,” she said. “It’s Mark Lester. He’s actually come here and worked our elections before. He’s got a lot of experience in this.”
Lester’s company will design it and give Tavolacci access to control it, just like before.
She said some months she has a lot of stuff to add or change on the website and other months she doesn’t. However, the last time she was able to upload meeting minutes was last year.
There will be a monthly fee to host the website, but it will be about the same as the about $150 the township has been paying.
In other business, the township board approved its new five-year parks and recreation master plan. The township had to create this plan, and approve it by the end of February, to be considered for any grants from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The plan includes a “wish list” of parks projects the township would like to complete in the next five years.
Also, the township board approved changing its grass height ordinance so that residents will now only have three days to mow or respond before the township pays to have a contractor cut the grass at the property. The ordinance states that grass must not exceed 6 inches.
Rory Bell, township maintenance supervisor, said the township has been spending between $9,000 and $10,000 a year on these properties because once the contractor gets out there, the grass is nearly three feet high. Property owners previously had 10 days to respond or mow.
Bell said the property owners are billed on their taxes for these mowings, but that is money the township is out until tax time.
In January, the township board approved adding a $150 surcharge for properties that the township was forced to mow, but Bell said the property owners didn’t seem to care.
Trustee James Fulton introduced a resolution to adopt a new fee schedule for building permits, which the township board approved.
Fulton said these fees are based on state figures and can be amended at a later date if they think a different amount is more fair.
He said that previously, the township relied on the honesty of the person doing the work regarding what it would cost to do the work.
“Most people are, but sometimes they do a low-ball figure and there’s no way for us to stop them, because we didn’t have a fee schedule,” Fulton said. “I don’t think the township at all is looking to make money on the permit. All we’re looking to do is cover our costs, and it’s hard to do that right now with what we’re bringing in. I think this will be a vast improvement in just moving it up to the $95 level.”
