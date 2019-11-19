BARODA — The fate of the NIMBY Pond in Baroda Township could be decided at a township planning commission on Jan. 13, the Baroda Township Board heard on Monday.
The site on Hills Road, which holds snowmobile races over open water, operates with a special land use permit that sets specific limits on the use of the property. Owner Mark Schutze has been accused of holding unauthorized events there, including fireworks, “pumpkin chucking,” overnight camping, campfires, and other alleged infractions, any one of which could invalidate his permit, according to minutes of the planners’ Oct. 14 meeting.
The planners on Monday, Jan. 13, will hold a public hearing on the matter to determine whether the special land use permit will be revoked.
The planners decided not to hold the hearing in December because some members would not be available, according to township Treasurer Brenda Troxell, a member of the planners. The delay also gives Schutze and his lawyer “a chance to get their ducks in a row,” she added.
According to the Nov. 11 minutes of the planners, Troxell, Tom Shafer, David Schultz, Peter Van Vooren and Dennis Krotzer voted in favor of holding the NIMBY Pond hearing. Planners Dean Schmaltz and Barbara Sukys voted no.
The NIMBY (Not In My Back Yard) Pond is located not far from the Tabor Hill and Round Barn wineries, as well as a number of upscale homes. Reaction to the activities at the pond have been decidedly mixed.
Also on Monday, the township board voted to end the practice of having township hall open from 9 to noon on Fridays.
Supervisor Jim Brow said he recently took a count of the people who visited township hall on a Friday.
“The first week there was zero,” Brow told the board. “The second week, one, the third week, two, and the fourth week, one. We’re talking about keeping the township open (on Fridays) for a month for four people. And I’m pretty sure two of them came twice.”
Township hall will remain open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays.
Troxell said the winter Board of Review will meet at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12.