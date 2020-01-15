NIMBY Pond to apply for new permit

BARODA — Get ready for NIMBY Pond 2.
The Baroda Township Planning Commission on Monday voted unanimously to accept pond owner Mark Schutze’s request to rescind his application for a continuation of his special land use permit to operate the pond. Instead, Schutze told the planners he will apply for a new permit, as early as February or March.
“Mark, you’re good to go on a new application,” planning Chairman David Schultz told Schutze.
“Did I hear you say NIMBY 2?” planner Dean Schmaltz asked Schutze.
“NIMBY 2, the sequel,” Schutze replied. “We’ll make it work.”
“Stay tuned,” planner Dennis Krotzer said. “NIMBY 2 is coming.”
The planners had intended to vote on a resolution to terminate Schutze’s permit.
Schutze’s NIMBY (Not In My Back Yard) Pond at 11470 Hills Road features summertime snowmobile races across a 600- by 40-foot pond. But this year township officials have complained that he’s been holding other activities at the site, which are not allowed under the special permit.
The race site is near some wineries and upscale houses, and not all property owners support the races.
Schutze said he’s having the site surveyed and plans to ask permission to split off the race site from his home.
By asking for a new application, “I just figured I’d save the Baroda taxpayers a lot of money,” Schutze said.
Schutze had hired lawyer Mark Bell to represent him, and some thought the matter was headed to court.
According to the minutes of the planners’ Dec. 9 meeting, Bell had charged that the planners weren’t being cooperative and hadn’t tabled discussions as requested at an Oct. 31 meeting with Shafer and Charles Ammeson, the township’s lawyer. And the township was being unreasonable giving Schutze only until mid-December to get things done, Bell said.
Bell even asked that the planners’ split the cost of a court recorder to be at a public hearing originally scheduled for Monday, the minutes said.
But in a Jan. 7 letter to the planners, Bell said Schutze had decided to withdraw his application “after much thought and deliberation. … Our client is proceeding in good faith as a lifelong township resident and wants to save the township resources for positive matters rather than fight.”
The process agreed to on Monday is “as legal as we can make it,” Schultz said.
Planning Secretary Wendie Shafer said the application for a new permit will first go to township Zoning Administrator James Pheifer, for review.
“This was one of the easiest meetings I’ve been to lately,” Schultz said, referring to some earlier contentious meetings on the topic. “Short and sweet tonight.”