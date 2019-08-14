No change for Lincoln Twp. millage rates

STEVENSVILLE — Lincoln Township trustees approved millage rates for homeowners on Tuesday. None of the rates have changed, noted Clerk Stacey Loar-Porter.
She then steered the conversation toward the millage levies that are set to expire in 2020.
“We’re going to want to start preparing for next year,” Loar-Porter said. “We’ll have to get ready to renew a few millages at some point.”
Loar-Porter said among the levies that would need to be renewed next year includes police and fire department millages.
Clean audit
Trustees were also give a 2020 Census presentation from Kathy Stady, who is the census hub coordinator for the Berrien Community Foundation.
In the presentation, trustees were given an update on what changes are taking place for the upcoming U.S. Census next year. Supervisor Dick Stauffer said they plan to add some of the presentation’s information to next month’s township newsletter.
Trustees listened to a presentation from Kenley Penner, a partner of Plante Moran, who said the township enjoyed a clean audit report for the 2018-19 fiscal year.
The township’s auditor gave an unmodified opinion, which is the highest level of assurance a firm can give on financial statements.
The next board meeting is at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10 at Lincoln Township Hall.
