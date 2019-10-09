No one hit in 'shootout' near BHHS

BENTON HARBOR — A large police presence converged on an area across the street from Benton Harbor High School on Tuesday afternoon for a report of multiple shots fired around 1:30 p.m.
Police say no one was hit, but that after police arrived they “found evidence of a shootout that occurred on Empire and in the alley between Empire and LaVette in the 800 Block,” according to a news release from the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety.
Police quickly obtained a search warrant and were able to search the residence that one of the suspects from the shooting may have gone into. Police say that during this search two guns and a significant amount of illegal suspected narcotics were located.
The South West Enforcement Team was brought in to further investigate. Three men were detained and then turned over to SWET.
“During the course of the investigation Benton Harbor High School went into their lockdown protocol. This incident however was not at the school nor did it involve any current BHHS students,” according to the release.
Police say a burgundy Cadillac sedan was seen in the area at the time shots were fired. The BHDPS is seeking the vehicle and driver for questioning.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the department tipline at 269-927-0293, Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 342-STOP (7867), or via the department’s BHDPS app.
Benton Harbor police were assisted by Berrien County Sheriff’s Department, SWET and Michigan State Police.