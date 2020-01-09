North Berrien fire dept. gets grant for dune grass equipment

COLOMA — The North Berrien Fire Rescue Department will soon be prepared if a dune grass fire ever breaks out.
Fire Chief Mike Mattix reported to the Coloma Township Board on Wednesday night that the department recently got a matching grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for dune grass fire equipment.
The department will get $750, and have to match $750, to buy forestry hose, nozzles and hose packs to carry the forestry hose in.
“We currently have a floating pump. And so we’ll have all of that equipment in the back of the department’s utility truck,” Mattix said. “In the event we have a dune grass fire, personnel can take that truck there, take that equipment down to the lake shore, drop the portable pump with a 2.5- inch hose connected to it, and there’s our big huge water source called Lake Michigan. We can operate hose lines right off of that pump.”
Mattix said he applied for the grant in June last year and didn’t think the department had gotten it, but was surprised by the notification right before Christmas.
The department serves Coloma, Coloma Township and Hagar Township, the latter of which has one entire side along Lake Michigan.
Last April, the North Berrien firefighters fought four grass fires in just one week.
Mattix also presented the township board with the department’s proposed 2020-2021 budget.
In addition to buying a new fire truck, which will cost about $670,000 split between the three municipalities, the department would like new extrication tools and new radios.
By moving some money around, Mattix said this year he has increased the line item for training expenses.
He said some of this extra money will be used to send three firefighters to International River Rescue School in South Bend.
Mattix said this will help the department better utilize the rescue boat it bought last year due to an increase of rescues needed on the Paw Paw River.
Contact: anewman@TheHP.com, 932-0357, Twitter: @HPANewman