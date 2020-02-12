COLOMA — The North Berrien Historical Museum will host a presentation on women’s suffrage on Tuesday evening, Feb. 18, according to a news release.
Michigan women were on the forefront of the national women’s suffrage movement and the state of Michigan was often in the national eye. This was due to its pioneering status as one of the few states where women could vote in school elections long before they won full suffrage. The upcoming 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment is a fitting time to examine and celebrate Michigan’s role in the suffrage movement.