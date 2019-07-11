STEVENSVILLE — The rebuild of the park pavilion that burned down last summer in Lincoln Township is nearly complete.
With a few workers installing the septic tank Wednesday, Building Inspector Jim Pheifer said there are only a few items left to be added to the park pavilion building.
“We’re having the water meter installed today and the plumbing will be finished by the end of the week,” he said. “Electrical (work) is done and trim work is next.”
Pheifer said stone and siding will be added to North Lake Park’s pavilion next week.
Roll-up doors have been ordered and will be added to the main building, as well.
Pheifer said the township plans to have the pavilion open to the public by the end of July. It would mark a quick turnaround for the project that began in May.
“The weather held us up quite a bit with the rain,” Pheifer said. “But as soon as Williams (Buildings) put the structure up, we were able to move on it.”
The new pavilion is about 2,500 square feet. It’s similar in size to the previous version because the township is using insurance money to fund the project.
The pavilion will feature a warming kitchen area where people can prepare their food on a counter.
One of the key differences will be the bathrooms. The old pavilion had one handicap-accessible bathroom that was added on later. The new one with have two ADA-compliant bathrooms.
Arson was suspected in the fire that destroyed the pavilion. However, investigators were unable to confirm this and the incident was labeled as suspicious.
The new pavilion has an extended overhang with an enclosed area in case the weather is bad.
Township officials believe the original building dates to the 1960s. An addition to the pavilion was built about 10 years ago, as well as a second addition four years ago.
Contact: twittkowski@TheHP.com, 932-0358, Twitter: @TonyWittkowski