Notice to our readers

The Herald-Palladium has been the source for information in Southwest Michigan for more than 150 years and looks forward to serving this area for many decades to come, but for that to occur, change must take place.
Due to changes in our industry, we can no longer react the same today as we would have even 10 years ago, and with that in mind, we are changing the way you receive your printed copy of The Herald-Palladium.
Starting Monday, Sept. 30, the distribution of the The Herald-Palladium will change to same-day delivery via the United States Postal Services (USPS). Publishing days will be Mondays through Fridays, along with a comprehensive weekend edition published and distributed on Saturdays.
The partnership with the USPS for same-day distribution offers a more reliable distribution. It also means that our customers will get a jump on making their preparations for shopping and activities, as the Sunday edition will become a weekend edition that will be delivered with the Saturday mail.
Recruitment and retention of newspaper carriers has become increasingly difficult, frequently resulting in poor service and higher delivery costs. While the newspaper will arrive with regular mail delivery later in the day than when the newspaper is currently distributed, subscribers will consistently enjoy more reliable service.
Because some carriers have stopped delivering during this transition, some neighborhoods have already been changed to mail delivery. Additional neighborhoods may be converted to mail delivery prior to Sept. 30.
For subscribers who want to read their news earlier in the day, the newspaper’s website, www.TheHP.com, provides early morning access to news from our area. A digital replica of the print edition is uploaded to the website at 6 a.m. each Monday through Saturday. Breaking news and updates are frequently added to the website as they occur. Full access to the website is available to print edition subscribers at no additional cost.
The Herald-Palladium will not be published on postal holidays.
The staff at The Herald-Palladium looks forward to continuing to provide our subscribers with Southwest Michigan’s most complete local news, information, sports and photos along with money-saving ads from local businesses and services.
Should you have any concerns, please telephone our customer service center at 800-356-4262. The customer service center is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Thank you for your patronage and continued support.