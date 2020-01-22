SOUTH HAVEN — Fewer homeowners within city limits are applying for business permits to operate their homes as short-term rentals.
That’s according to a report summarizing the city’s 2019 short-term rental program.
“We saw a 19 percent decrease in business units,” Assistant City Manager Kate Hosier said. “We were at 421 (in 2019), we’re now down to 389.”
The report, presented Monday to the city council, summarizes how the city’s updated short-term rental (STR) ordinance performed in its first year of operation. The updated ordinance, adopted in December 2018, put a number of restrictions on business STR owners. They now pay an annual $500 fee vs. $200, and agree to yearly safety inspections to rent their homes throughout the year. Conversely, homeowners who obtain “personal” permits can do so free of charge up to 28 days per year, while agreeing to pay a bi-annual $100 inspection fee.
The report cited several reasons for the decrease in business STR permits from last year to this year:
• Prior rentals are converting from two to four-unit properties, to single-dwelling properties;
• property owners are moving into South Haven long-term;
• inspections identified safety deficiencies that the property owners were unwilling or unable to correct;
• property owners do not want to pay registration fees or submit to a safety inspection;
• property owners changed their permit designation from business to personal.
The city utilizes a 4-to-1 ratio each year in determining how many dwellings within the city limits can apply for a business STR permit, with the exemption of condo complexes and planned unit developments, which the ordinance does not apply to.
In looking at the housing stock for 2020, there are 2,827 dwellings. So up to 565 – or 25 percent – of them can be used as business STRs. With 389 currently registered, the city can grant up to 176 additional permits this year, according to Hosier.
The report also included costs associated with operating the short-term rental program. In 2019, the city received $282,875 in fees but ended up spending $3331,795 to administer the program and conduct home inspections. Other costs included legal fees, computer software expenses and publishing expenses, plus $3,450 in miscellaneous expenses, for a loss of $48,920.
“When we calculated fees we did anticipate we would see a loss,” Hosier said. “We created a new department and ordinance. We did over 621 inspections. We did quite a bit of work.”
City Manager Brian Dissette said even though the program did not break even in its first year with a higher fee structure, the city expected that to occur.
“What we’re trying to do with fees is control the bleeding. We’re getting closer and closer,” he said regarding the larger deficits the STR program incurred prior to passage of higher permit fees. “We anticipate legal expenses will go down. Inspections to be quicker.”
However, an increase in permit fees in the future has not been ruled out.
“In the next year we may be asking council to reconsider the fee structure,” Dissette said. “At this time we’ll work with the finance department to understand every dollar that went through the program. We’re not at a point tonight to offer a formal recommendation.”