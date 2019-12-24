Offering hope of recovery, 24/7

ST. JOSEPH — When Jessica Foster first walked through the doors of Carol’s Hope, she felt scared and alone. She had just gotten out of the Berrien County jail because of her long-standing drug addiction and didn’t know where to turn.
“I was a mess,” Foster recalled.
Her heart rate was almost 140, and she was worried that the staff would assume she was high and would call her probation officer.
Instead, she found people who genuinely understood what she was going through.
“I didn’t feel pressured,” Foster said. “I was not watched or judged. I was cared for.”
Providing that kind of support for those seeking recovery from addiction, and their families, was the goal when Carol’s Hope opened one year ago, and it remains the mission today.
“We let them know there’s hope out there,” said Fred Frese, a trained recovery coach at the Royalton Township location and himself a recovering addict who has been clean and sober for three years. “It’s about their wants and their needs. It’s all about them.”
“Listening is nine-tenths of the job,” added Kaye Sanders, the Berrien County supervisor with Community Healing Centers, which operates Carol’s Hope and several other recovery programs across the state, including a counseling center in Niles.
Along with a sympathetic ear, those coming to Carol’s Hope can get a meal, a shower, clean clothes, and guidance on how to seek treatment for their addiction.
Carol’s Hope is named for Carol Stockman, of St. Joseph, who helped create Voice.Change.Hope, a support group for those struggling with substance abuse, and their loved ones. Stockman pushed for the founding of the organization after the heroin overdose death of her grandson, Sam, who was 23 when he died.
Realizing that many people did not know where to turn when seeking help for addiction, Stockman and her supporters worked to establish the engagement center that opened its doors Dec. 17, 2018. It is only one of four such facilities in Michigan.
Mindi Logan, an advisory co-chair for Voice.Change.Hope and Carol’s Hope, is pleased with the progress being made.
“Our vision for Carol’s Hope has been far exceeded by the dedicated staff and generous community members,” Logan said. “Berrien County is on the forefront of providing a support system, 24 hours a day, to help guide all people suffering with any addiction.”
At first the center, at 4032 M-139 in the True Value Hardware shopping plaza in Royalton Township, was open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. By May they had expanded services to seven days a week, and by the end of that month they were operating 24/7.
It was slow-going for a while, Frese said, with one or two people a week coming in, “maybe.”
Then Sanders stepped in and jump-started the program.
“She gave us free reign,” Frese said. “She let us do our job.”
From March through December, 139 clients stayed at Carol’s Hope for a period of time and received services. Another 194 walked in to speak with peer coaches and receive information about a loved one, friend, or family member, client, or patient. Staff also fielded 375 calls.
Carol’s Hope is a place for those suffering from addiction to rest and recuperate, and consider the next steps in their lives. Clients can stay 23 hours at a stretch. Those seeking services must be 18 or older, but parents can bring in their children for a consultation. Staff members are trained to check vital signs to determine whether clients need medical attention for withdrawal or other problems, and are certified in CPR and first aid.
“These are people who have never had someone fix them a meal, or have never had someone do their laundry,” Sanders said. “They’re not just helped, they’re cared for.”
Foster had tried to get clean on her own, and detoxed in a motel room with no one to look after her. She heard about Carol’s Hope while in jail and decided to check it out.
Here she found “privacy, respect and loyalty,” Foster said. “You can’t find that anywhere else.”
Foster has been clean for 126 days. She believes that if she hadn’t found Carol’s Hope, she’d still be using.
Sanders is herself a former cocaine addict.
“Carol’s Hope is run 100 percent by peers and is 100 percent free of charge,” Sanders said.
Most people don’t know where to turn when seeking help for themselves or a loved one, Sanders noted, and Carol’s Hope seeks to fill that gap.
R.J. Fleming is another peer recovery coach who struggled for 20 years with his own addiction before kicking the habit.
“I wanted to walk with people who are just entering recovery,” Fleming said of his decision to apply to Community Healing Centers and Carol’s Hope. “Nobody knows better what they’re going through than another addict in recovery.”
Clients have been referred to Community Healing Center’s counseling center in Niles, the Sacred Heart treatment center in Berrien Springs, and other facilities. Staff members follow up with clients after 30, 60 and 90 days.
The center also hosts 12-step meetings.
Carol’s Hope has benefited from community support through the Lakeland Foundation, which donated $150,000 to get the project started, along with the Berrien County Health Department and YMCA.
This month the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department donated $2,700 collected during its “No-Shave November” for deputies.
For its second year, Sanders wants to build more community awareness and understanding of addiction, especially among doctors and nurses and law enforcement.
They are even talking about fun events, such as a 5K run and a comedy night.
Donations are needed, including sweatpants, T-shirts and flip-flops, personal hygiene items and non-perishable foods.
One commodity will always be paramount.
“The big thing is hope,” Fleming said. “Without hope, it’s all downhill.”
Carol’s Hope can be reached at 556-1526. Information is available at www.communityhealingcenter.org, or by emailing info@chcmi.org.
