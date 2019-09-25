BENTON HARBOR — Building trust between residents and police is one of the best ways to catch criminals and reduce crime, experts believe.
But residents in certain areas are reluctant to talk to police about crimes they witnessed because they are afraid of retaliation, several people said Tuesday at the Southwest Michigan ALPACT (Advocates and Leaders for Police and Community Trust) meeting.
“It creates an essentially lawless society in pockets of our community,” said Eric Lester, a member of ALPACT. “The rule of law doesn’t operate effectively.”
It’s especially frustrating when someone gets shot in front of witnesses, but no one will talk.
Berrien County Prosecutor Michael Sepic said an Aug. 27 shooting was caught on two security cameras at Blossom Acres Apartments, a federally subsidized housing complex in Benton Township.
“Because it was early evening, people (were) out in their lawn chairs, on their front steps, milling about that neighborhood when this happened,” he said.
He said video shows two cars entering Blossom Acres and a man walking between two buildings, shooting several times into one of the cars, hitting 41-year-old Demario Gunn once in the head. Gunn died three days later.
“People are at that moment out and about,” Sepic said. “It was just simply crystal clear that people could see who did this, who was in the car that blocked his exit. It is just disheartening that we can’t make any progress.”
Sepic said after the meeting that anyone with information should contact the Benton Township Police Department’s detective bureau at 925-1135 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.
Last year, Blossom Acres was identified as a gun violence hot spot by ALPACT’s Gun Violence Reduction Committee. Committee members said the violence is hurting the lives of law-abiding residents, who are mostly single mothers with children.
Elvin Gonzalez, administrator of the Family Division of the Berrien County Trial Court, said Tuesday that residents in hot spots told committee members that they have developed survival strategies, such as keeping their children indoors and not walking in certain parts of the apartment complex.
“They have found a way to exist in that environment,” he said.
Many of the women can’t move to get away from the violence, said Salena Jonjevic, supervisor at the Cora Lamping Center in Benton Harbor, which offers services to survivors of domestic and sexual violence, including a shelter.
“There is a housing shortage in Berrien County,” she said. “They’re living in our shelter, having a hard time finding housing.”
She said the center’s clients don’t want to move into an apartment complex that has a lot of crime, but they often don’t have a choice.
“We have a choice on where we can live,” she said. “We have resources. If we don’t like our neighborhood, we can move to another neighborhood. A lot of our clients don’t have that option. They’re stuck.”
ALPACT members said people aren’t going to talk if they have to keep living in the neighborhood. But witness protection programs may not be the answer.
“That might protect them from retribution, but it also turns their life upside down,” Sepic said.
He said anonymous tip lines are a good way for police to obtain information. But for a person to be prosecuted for a crime, he said someone has to step forward and be willing to testify on the witness stand.
ALPACT will next meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 for the Symposium on Gun Violence Reduction at the Berrien County Health Department, 2149 E. Napier Ave., Benton Township. The speaker will be Dr. Bill Durston, president of Americans Against Gun Violence and an emergency room doctor from California. A panel of local experts will talk after the presentation.
Besides ALPACT, other event sponsors are Interfaith Action and the Berrien County Health Department.
