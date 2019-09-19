BENTON HARBOR — Volunteers will be on hand at the gravesites of 15 prominent Benton Harbor area residents to tell their stories Saturday at Crystal Springs Cemetery.
Tours of the cemetery, hosted by Morton House Museum, may be taken from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the cemetery at 1655 E. Napier Ave. Tickets are $10, and will be available at the cemetery entrance on Napier. The last ticket will be sold at 1:30 p.m.
Proceeds from the event will go to support the Morton House Museum in Benton Harbor. Throughout the cemetery, docents will be stationed at selected gravesites to tell the tales of the people buried there.
The grave sites featured will be those of:
• W.P. Robbins, a successful lumber baron and a resident of the Pipestone Avenue neighborhood.
• Lyman Ward, a relatively unknown Civil War general who came to Benton Harbor to be a farmer.
• Sanders LeRoy VanCamp, a union soldier of the 145th regiment who was wounded at Gettysburg.
• Charles Skalay, the St. Joseph police officer who was shot and killed in 1929 by one of Al Capone’s henchmen, Fred “Killer” Burke. Skalay is also frequently known as Charles Skelly in history literature, because of a name change.
• Elizabeth Eaglesfield, one of the first women to graduate from the University of Michigan law school and the owner of a shipping company in Benton Harbor, where she also served as a boat captain.
• Dora Whitney, an early and influential female attorney.
• Edward Brammall, a prominent business man who had a plumbing supply business in the fledgling city.
• V.M. Gore, an attorney who helped rewrite the constitution for the state of Michigan in 1910.
• Nellie Hobbs Smyth, a president of the Federation of Women’s Clubs, the forerunner of the Morton House Museum organization.
• Charles Slosson, a young man, not long back from serving in World War II who gave his life protecting his father during a robbery attempt at their store.
• Elisha Gray II, one of Whirlpool Corp.’s most successful presidents.
• Tunis Ponsen, a famous Chicago artist.
• William Sheffield, who owned a drug store and was a director of the American National Bank in Benton Harbor He also lived in the Pipestone Avenue neighborhood.
• Frances Thorpe, a leader in the House of David.
• The Klock family: J.N. Klock was a prominent businessman and at one time owned a Benton Harbor newspaper. He and his wife, Carrie, donated Jean Klock Park to the city in memory of their deceased daughter.
The gravesite tours are self-guided, and can be taken in any order.
