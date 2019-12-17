DOWAGIAC — As a young man in 1960s Dowagiac, David Bainbridge just knew that he had to save historical artifacts when he had the chance. Now 50 years later, some of the items he collected years ago are on display in a new exhibit at the Dowagiac Area History Museum.
The exhibit is entitled “Dowagiac’s Treasures: Highlights of the Bainbridge-Lee Collection.” It will be displayed through the first half of 2020 in the museum’s second floor temporary exhibit space. An opening reception for the exhibit will be held from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the museum, at 201 E. Division St.
Bainbridge, who retired a few years ago from a career as the senior curator at the North Indiana Center for History, began collecting Dowagiac memorabilia back in 1966 when he was just out of high school. He and a friend, Paul Hanson, had summer jobs at the Goerlich building near downtown Dowagiac and heard that the Beckwith building was set for demolition.
The Beckwith Memorial Building, which housed a theater and other businesses, was dedicated in 1893. Named for P.D. Beckwith, founder of the Round Oak Stove Co., the three-story building on the corner of South Front and Beeson streets featured tall arches, busts of famous artists, composers and authors; beautifully cut stones; one-of-a-kind stained glass windows, plus the world-class theater.
“When they announced that they were tearing down the Beckwith building, it really got me started,” he said. “We were working at Goerlich and Paul and I got to know a lot of the workers. There was something about that building. It was really a shame to see it demolished.”
“No one would have anything from the building if we hadn’t gotten things,” he added. “We acquired quite a lot and I’m been avidly collecting ever since. We paid them for some things from the building like the door handles and other things we were given that had been broken up.”
“Round Oak was always the center of history in Dowagiac, but to me it’s always been the people,” he said. “In the 1960s, there were still a number of people around from two to three generations back. They were glad to talk about the old days and some would give things to me. … I had a compulsion to just try to save things even though there wasn’t a museum then.”
People will see several of the Beckwith building items in the new exhibit, as well as other items Bainbridge collected from Dorothy Lee Armin and other members of Dowagiac’s leading families. Those items include a table presented to Round Oak founder Philo Beckwith and a piece of the groomsman’s cake from the wedding of Mary Lee to Dickinson Bishop.
Dowagiac Area History Museum Director Steve Arseneau said people will see many unique and long-forgotten items in this new exhibit and he hopes it will inspire others to save and collect. “This exhibit also shows how important it is for people to collect and preserve items that can help document history,” he said.
“The collection that David Bainbridge amassed over the decades reflects his background as a longtime history museum curator – he didn’t collect everything, but he did collect and preserve the important things that help tell the Dowagiac story,” Arseneau said.
He expects people will be especially interested in seeing the items from the Beckwith building.
“We have the incredibly ornate doorknobs and door plates,” Arseneau said. “We have decorative pieces of the masonry and crown molding as well as strips of the 1892 wallpaper that Dave took off. We have stained glass from the building and a clock from the rotunda. These are items not seen in 55 years.”
The Lee family items include personal effects like tea sets and the piece of groomsman’s cake, as well as an album showing tin types of early Dowagiac pioneers like P.D. Beckwith. The exhibit rounds out with memorabilia from the Round Oak and other early businesses, plus examples from Bainbridge’s Cass County postcard collection.
Arseneau said it’s taken him and volunteer Chris Northrup two years to catalog Bainbridge’s more than 1,000 donations, and then prepare them for exhibit. The new exhibit displays less than one-fourth of the items donated. Once the temporary exhibit comes down, some of the items will be incorporated into the museum’s permanent exhibits, he said.