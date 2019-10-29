On call for 54 years

NEW TROY — Dale Brueck was an 18-year-old high school student when he joined the Weesaw Fire Department in 1965. He did so at the urging of a neighbor and says he has never once regretted it.
“We were truly volunteers when I joined. I think we got 20 bucks a year or something,” said Brueck recently at a presentation to honor his time at the department. Firefighters now are paid per call on an hourly basis, though Brueck says it’s not much considering the amount of time involved.
Brueck has now called it quits after 54 year, making it official at the township board meeting this month.
Besides the pay, many other things have also changed over those 54 years. In the old days, before cell phones and other high-tech equipment, volunteers were summoned via regular landline home phones or by a siren that could be heard outdoors.
His wife, Peggy, recalls the old days. “The calls would come when you always seemed to be doing something else. I remember going outside and yelling to him in the yard and then he’d be off. I never worried about him when he was out on a call. They are such a tight knit group. They are always looking out for each other’s backs,” said Peggy Brueck.
When Brueck joined the department, it had a pumper and a tanker truck, a jeep and one ambulance. Today, the department has two pumper trucks, two tankers, a rescue rig and a grass rig. Ambulance service is now provided in the township by Medic 1, but back then the volunteers also received extensive training to provide that service to the township.
Brueck also noted how the approach to firefighting training has changed over the years. Now there is far more safety and tactical training, and volunteers are better equipped with newer and more safety turnout gear. Brueck estimates he has spent “thousand of hours” training over his years with the department.
Brueck has strong memories of the township’s biggest fire during his time. It occurred back in September 1975, destroying the Tailor Wax Processing plant located in the northern part of New Troy. The industrial casting plant was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived in the early evening and the blaze smoldered until the next day. Since water would not put out the paraffin-based wax fire, foam from a nearby fire equipment firm and Cook Nuclear Plant were called in, and Buchanan’s 65-foot aerial ladder truck was used to bring the fire under control. Firefighters stood by all night to monitor the scene, which included a brief flare up and some exploding propane gas tanks.
Brueck’s memories as a volunteer firefighter are not all about fighting fires and answering ambulance calls. He said he also loved playing Santa Claus at the annual Christmas party and helping with the Halloween Party, which he promised not to miss this year.
It’s been said there is one universal truth about volunteer fire departments: They are always looking for new recruits to join their ranks. Township Clerk Wanda Green said Weesaw Township is no exception to the need for fresh recruits.
Brueck said he encourages people to check into it “if you like helping people and getting a good feeling.”
The township held a short presentation at its recent October board meeting, with Township Supervisor Gary Sommers thanking Brueck for his years of service, and also thanking Peggy, Dale’s wife of 38 years.
In addition, Weesaw Fire Chief Ted Nitz presented Brueck with a Distinguished Service Award for “outstanding dedicated service” as board members, fellow firefighters, community residents and friends cheered.