BERRIEN SPRINGS — A community open house on the progress of a proposed walking/biking trail from Niles to Berrien Springs will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Berrien Springs Community Library 215 W. Union Street, held by Be Healthy Berrien, the Berrien County Health Department and Southwest Michigan Planning Commission.
Those who attend can view the proposed trail route, add their ideas to the project, discuss design options and ask questions of the project team. Presentations will be held at 4:45 and 5:30. Those in need of transportation assistance can email BeHealthyBerrien@gmail.com or call 982-4063.
The proposed trail between Niles and Berrien Springs would be an extension of the existing Indiana-Michigan River Valley Trail that routes from Plym Park in the City of Niles to Mishawaka, Ind. The proposed nine-mile extension would bring the total trail mileage to just over 40 miles.
Funding for this project is part of a $90,000 award to Be Healthy Berrien and Berrien County Health Department from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service’s Michigan Health and Wellness 4x4 Grant Program.
Be Healthy Berrien is a countywide partnership of Andrews University, Berrien County Health Department, Pokagon Band of Potawatomi, Southwest Michigan Planning Commission, Spectrum Health Lakeland, United Way of Southwest Michigan and YMCA of Southwest Michigan. The organization is working to reduce obesity and chronic illness by creating healthy places to live, work, learn and play.
For information about Be Healthy Berrien, visit www.BeHealthyBerrien.org.