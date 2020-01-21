SOUTH HAVEN — If the number of people attending South Haven’s Martin Luther King Day celebration was any indication, they liked the program’s revamped format.
Approximately 200 people sat down together in South Haven High School’s cafeteria for a complimentary lunch, courtesy of school’s kitchen staff, and then enjoyed an hourlong program that featured student and adult speakers, dancers and singers, all focusing on the theme, “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: His Work, His Message, His Legacy.”
“We have a long tradition of gathering to serve,” program co-organizer Rev. Jeffrey Dick said to the audience during lunch. The pastor of First Congregational Church was referring to past local observances of MLK Day where volunteers packaged rice to distribute to area food pantries. “This year we wanted to sit down as neighbors and share fellowship. It’s a great turnout.”
Yazmine Burton, a Lake Michigan College student who helped organize the event, was one of the guest speakers.
She focused on one of King’s famous quotes, “We may have all come in different ships, but we’re in the same boat now.”
Burton said the quote inspires her. “We are brothers and sisters no matter what color we are,” she said.
Jordan Taylor, a South Haven High School senior, joined several of her classmates in making remarks about why King’s legacy still matters.
“Today is not about a day off from school or work,” she said. “It’s about celebrating this phenomenal leader. ... Because of the courage my ancestors had, I can go to a diverse school and drink out of the same water fountain and go to the same bathrooms. I turned 18. I can now vote.”
Although South Haven MLK program organizers decided to focus more this year on King’s contributions to the Civil Rights movement and less on rice packaging, they also acknowledged the federal holiday’s designation as a national day of service by asking participants to donate laundry soap for We Care INC’s personal care pantries.
“We chose laundry detergent because it is greatly needed and very expensive,” program co-organizer Rosalie Plechaty explained. “Most personal care items are not covered by any kind of cash assistance.”