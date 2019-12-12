BERRIEN SPRINGS — A new 2020 budget is in place after action by the Oronoko Township Board on Tuesday. The new budget calls for a nearly $400,000 deficit due to two big projects getting underway next year.
The new general fund budget for the 2020 calendar year calls for $1.34 million in revenue and $1.74 million in expenditures, leaving a budget deficit of $398,105. The general fund is expected to start 2020 with reserves of $1.6 million. A public hearing was held prior to the budget approval vote with no comments received.
Township Supervisor Mike Hildebrand noted that the 2020 budget contains a deficit primarily because two big projects originally set for this year will instead be done next year. Those are the extension of sewer lines to the north side of the U.S. 31/M-139 interchange and the township’s contribution to a new community park on Snow Road.
The budget sets aside $100,000 for the local match for the state grant the township received to develop the new community park near the public safety building on Snow Road. The township received a state trust fund grant of nearly $300,000 in 2018 to fund the development of the 20-acre recreational park.
It also sets aside $350,000 as the township’s contribution to the sewer extension project. The project is expected to cost $1.5 million, with the township chipping in $350,000. Honor Credit Union will contribute $1 million and the Kerlikowske family $150,000.
Hildebrand said no date has been set for the start of construction on the community park next year. Bids for the sewer extension project should go out later this month and be accepted by the board in January. That work should start in the spring.
Other items in the new budget include $20,000 for a new roof on the township hall and $20,000 for a new vehicle for the fire chief. Hildebrand noted that 2020 will be the last year for the fire truck levy, as well as the last year for a 20-year special assessment for Snow Road infrastructure work. The budget has $21,584 in it to cover any extra fire truck expenses not covered by the levy.
Board members also approved the new 2020 police department budget. Revenue is expected to come in at $1.035 million, while expenditures will be $1.09 million, for a $55,400 deficit. That fund currently has over $565,000 in reserves.
In other police department news, board members approved a 2 percent salary increase for 2020 for Police Chief Paul Toliver. That is the same percent increase officers are getting next year. Toliver’s salary in 2020 will be $67,057. He has been the chief since 2015 after retiring from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department.