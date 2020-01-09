BERRIEN SPRINGS — A Berrien Springs area congregation is scrambling to find a new place to meet after receiving a “stop use order” from Oronoko Township.
The Barn Church and Friday Night Light Ministries has been located at 484 Linco Road on the township’s north side, where it has held services in a former barn for the last two years. Township officials just recently learned of the operation and ordered it closed due to building code and zoning concerns.
Lead pastors Shane and Kara McLean said this week they are now looking for a facility where they can hold services, either permanently or temporarily. They don’t have precise numbers of how many people have been attending.
“We are two years old and have recently exploded in growth,” the McLeans said in an email response to The Herald-Palladium. “I know it’s counter-culture, but we felt in the beginning that God said not to count or worry about the number of people, so we don’t.”
“We are deciding our next steps in prayer and leadership meetings,” they added. “We have always met in the barn and it has been incredible.”
The McLeans said the non-denominational church started out as a small group of believers meeting in their home to pray and worship, then moved to the barn when more room was needed.
They now see the township’s actions as a sign that they need to find a larger building to better meet their needs. They said they were close to outgrowing the barn anyway, since they have a full ministry with services for adults, kids and youth, as well as an inner healing counseling ministry. The McLeans say they also are in the process of planning a church called “The Well” in Benton Harbor.
Oronoko Township Zoning Administrator and Building Official Rich Kubsch said the township was unaware of the church and its operations in the Linco Road building until recently. He said that he, along with the Berrien Springs-Oronoko Fire Department, issued the stop use order so the ministry could get everything in order.
Kubsch said one problem with the current site relates to zoning, because the lot is only 199 feet wide and the zoning ordinance requires setbacks from neighboring properties of 200 feet on the sides and rear, and 100 feet on the front.
The group also lacked a special use permit from the planning commission, which is required in order to have a place of assembly.
The barn also fell short of building and fire code issues that he and the fire department raised, Kubsch said.