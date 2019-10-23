NILES — Parents and teachers need to be vigilant when it comes to teen vaping, with as many as one in four teens doing it. That was the message Tuesday from Berrien County Sheriff’s Department Crime Prevention Coordinator Kelly Laesch.
Laesch spoke before a group of two dozen educators and parents at Niles High School. She said she first learned about vaping and its dangers during earlier parts of her law enforcement career when she worked in narcotics. With the recent concerns about vaping deaths, she’s spreading the message to schools and community groups.
She said teen vaping is a growing concern both here in Southwest Michigan and throughout the country. Not only are more teens trying vaping products, parents and teachers are unfortunately unaware of the dangers and the fact that teens are even using these products.
Laesch said that although the use of nicotine or THC-laced vaping products are illegal for underaged youth to use, producers are purposefully marketing vaping products to teens through the use of flavored materials and colorful vaporizers.
“Industry tactics include making the products cheap, sweet with no aftertaste, easy to get and marketing specifically to teens,” she said. “Teens can get vaping products that are personalized with their names, that are colorful and bright.”
Her Vaping 101 presentation gave attendees information about the types of vaping products available, as well as the dangers. She noted that vaping is the inhaling and exhaling of aerosol vapors, which are chemicals heated to up to 200 to 400 degrees.
She reported that vaping “juice” can be a combination of water, food grade flavoring, nicotine and even THC. There can be thousands of sweet flavors available that are especially attractive to young people more than adults.
“The vapor can have nicotine, ultrafine particles, volatile organic compounds, heavy metals and cancer causing chemicals,” she said. “Vaping can cause popcorn lungs which come about when chemicals start sticking to the fine fibers in the lungs causing them to irritate and swell.”
While people have the misconception that vaping is safer than smoking, she said any use of nicotine can be damaging to adolescents. Nicotine use can damage the adolescent brain, prime the brain for other addictions and make it harder to quit later.
Laesch showed examples of different types of vaping systems, noting that they can be as small as a USB drive and look like pens that fool teachers and parents. Sometimes teens also make a game of trying to get away with using vaping products at school, she said.
She noted that the recent medical issues associated with vaping are very concerning. “They haven’t been around long enough to see the trends, that can take 10, 20 or even 30 years,” she said. “The recent cases have come in initially as respiratory issues and not necessarily associated with vaping at first. Secondhand vaping is also unsafe. More research is definitely needed.”
While nicotine and vaping are not allowed on school grounds, vaping products are often easy to conceal and difficult to detect since they are odorless or smell sweet. She said schools need to update their policies as products and laws change concerning vaping, nicotine and marijuana.