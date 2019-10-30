Parks could see more funding under legislation

ST. JOSEPH — At a time when communities are struggling to find funding for parks, legislation has been proposed that could provide millions more for local projects as well as state locations.
Greg Grothous, who oversees parks for St. Joseph, reported to commissioners Monday on proposed bills that would change the Michigan Recreation Passport program from an opt-in option to an opt-out for residents when they renew their vehicle registration.
Estimates are that this move could boost funding available through the grant program by $30 million a year, Grothous said.
Residents now have the option of paying the additional $11 fee, that provides annual entrance to 103 state parks, boat launches and other recreation sites. Under House Bills 4486, 4475 and 4476, if passed, the fee would automatically be included in the vehicle registration, unless the resident declined.
The bills also would increase the percentage of Passport revenue that goes to the Local Public Recreational Facilities Fund, from 10 to 15 percent. The amount that would go to the state parks improvement account would decrease from 80 to 75 percent (the allotment now is 50 percent for capital improvements and 30 percent for operations and maintenance).
The amount available for local grants is projected to increase from $1.7 million to $2.6 million a year under the proposal.
St. Joseph has not applied for Passport grants in the past, Grothous said, but with a larger pool of money the city would be more likely to seek funding. These grants would be for smaller projects, such as playground equipment at Kiwanis Park, Grothous said.
Local grants also are available through the Natural Resources Trust Fund, which is funded through fees for gas and oil rights on state land. These are available for up to $300,000 for major additions and land acquisition, and require local matching funds.
Earlier this year St. Joseph applied for a $286,000 NRTF grant for improvements at the Whirlpool Compass Fountain, and will find out in December if the money has been awarded.
The annual passport is a pretty good deal, pointed out Grothous, who said both his vehicles are registered. Without the pass, entrance for vehicles is $16 a day.
Along with providing money for local facilities, the Passport fund supports area state parks, including Warren Dunes and Grand Mere, Grothous said.
In a letter of support for the legislation, City Manager John Hodgson noted that participation has increased from 24 percent when the program was started 10 years ago, to 33 percent. There were 1.9 million parks passports purchased in 2010-11, jumping to 2.7 million for 2017-18.
That translated into an increase for state parks from $5 million to $13 million for park operations and a boost from $632,000 to $1.6 million for local parks and trails. Total revenue was $30.3 million for 2017-18.
Most of the passes are administered through the Secretary of State’s office, which receives up to $1 million for its expenses off the top. The next $10.7 million goes to the state park improvement fund, and the next $1 million to the waterways account.
Contact: jmatuszak@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @HPMatuszak