ST. JOSEPH — The calendar has run out for getting a tax increase for Berrien County parks on the rolls for winter 2020, the Board of Commissioners determined Thursday, and they will look at it again in the spring.
Commissioners were considering an increase from the current 0.1 mills to 0.2, which would generate an additional $800,000 a year for parks renovations and maintenance.
Tony Meyaard, director of the county tax equalization office, told commissioners that there wasn’t enough time to comply with all the state truth-in-taxation regulations, such as holding a public hearing and amending documents, to enact the millage increase before bills go out in December.
If passed in April, the county could begin to collect the tax in December 2020. It would cost the average homeowner $9 a year. Chairman Mac Elliott said the tax could be levied for four years to pay for projects, and then reduced. The current millage expires Dec. 31, 2020.
In August, the Berrien Parks Commission recommended the tax increase to help fund such projects as a new concession stand and playground at Silver Beach, repairs to the River Shelter at Madeline Bertrand Park, and construction of a linear park along Red Arrow Highway from Bridgman to New Buffalo Township.
JB Hoyt, a member of the county parks commission, called the increase “modest” and said it was less than two cups of Starbucks coffee.
Several residents came out in favor of providing additional dollars for the county’s seven parks.
“You can’t put a price tag on nature,” said Jill Underwood, a member of the Chikaming Township parks board.
Dick Schinkel, chairman of the county parks commission, noted that the attractions are used to recruit new employees, and that Cornerstone Alliance uses photos of the parks on its website.
Heather Cole, director of Be Healthy Berrien, said that having recreational options is important for residents who need to exercise, especially in a county with a high rate of obesity and related illnesses.
Other residents aren’t convinced the tax hike is necessary.
Ken Schneider, of Eau Claire, said senior citizens such as himself, on fixed incomes, can’t afford to pay any more taxes.
“Live within your budget!” he demanded.
Parks Director Brian Bailey has a long to-do list for next year and beyond, with items that are included in the updated master plan. That plan allows the county to apply for state grants.
The Silver Beach concession stand was built around 1995, and is rapidly deteriorating due to the elements, Bailey said. He also would like to have additional space for his maintenance staff and deputies who patrol the beach. He estimated the cost of replacement at $450,000, plus $50,000 for engineering and architectural design.
With the additional millage in place by late next year, Bailey said that the current building could be torn down at the end of the season and a new one built in time for summer 2021. Cost for new playground equipment at Silver Beach, replacing some items installed in 1992, is estimated at $250,000.
The Bertrand pavilion is showing serious signs of wear and tear, although Bailey said at this time it is safe for the public to use. He has applied for a $150,000 state grant, with a $50,000 match, for the project and should know in December if it has been awarded.
Items Bailey would like to accomplish in 2020 include painting and new cameras at the 1839 Courthouse in Berrien Springs, which is having new windows installed this fall. He also is trying to acquire properties adjacent to the Love Creek and Paw Paw River parks.
Bailey said he has received a lot of support for the proposed linear park, which would include a biking and hiking path and other amenities, to be undertaken in phases.
John Chipman, of Harbert, announced the formation of Friends of Berrien County Trails, which advocates for land and water connections through the county and with neighboring states. He said the 65-member group supports an increased parks millage.
Commissioner Ezra Scott pointed out that the first phase of the linear park has a projected cost of $400,000. With the Silver Beach concession stand and Madeline Bertrand pavilion, that adds to almost $1 million, he said.
Bailey said he is working with the Pokagon Band and Michigan Department of Transportation, along with the townships and the county road department, on funding options for the linear park.
Scott said that there is money available from the federal government for non-motorized transportation, that he suggested Bailey explore.
Scott also asked if the issue could be placed on the 2020 ballot. Elliott said that state law allows commissioners to levy up to 0.25 mills for parks without a public vote, and that a ballot issue was something they could think about.
Corporate Counsel James McGovern said that it would cost $60,000 to put a special election on the ballot.
