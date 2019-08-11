Paw Paw man, baby injured in 6-car collision

WATERVLIET — A Paw Paw man and an infant in his car were injured in a six-car chain reaction collision accident, the driver seriously, Friday on I-94 in Watervliet Township.
The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department reported that the injured man, whose name was not released, was driving a Chevy Malibu eastbound, near Hartford and the county line, around 6:30 p.m. and did not see that traffic was stopped and backed up for road construction. According to deputies, he ran into the rear of a Hyundai Sonata, driven by a St. Joseph resident. This pushed the Sonata forward into a Honda Civic, which was pushed into a Dodge Caravan.
The Malibu was then struck from behind by a Hyundai Tuscan, whose driver also failed to notice the stopped traffic. The driver of the Malibu was found unresponsive inside his vehicle, and an infant in the backseat was also unresponsive. The driver was airlifted to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, where he remained unconscious and in critical condition Saturday. The infant was taken to Bronson Hospital by Medic One Ambulance, and had regained consciousness and was doing well, according to a hospital spokesperson.
The other drivers and passengers involved did not have any serious injuries. The accident is being investigated and it is not known whether alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.
The sheriff’s department was assisted by the Watervliet police and firefighters, Pokagon Police, the sheriff’s Watervliet Township patrol and the sheriff’s accident unit.