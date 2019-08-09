Pedestrian hit Monday on Napier has died

BENTON TOWNSHIP — A man who was hit by a car while walking along Napier Avenue Monday has died.
Benton Township Police Sgt. Greg Abrams said David Snyder, 53, of Benton Harbor, died at 1:53 p.m. Wednesday at Bronson Hospital, Kalamazoo. He was flown there from Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph, on Monday with leg and head injuries.
Police said Snyder was walking west in the eastbound outer lane near the fog line on Napier Avenue near Columbus Street at about 11 a.m. Monday when he was hit by a Chevrolet Equinox driven by a Benton Harbor woman. She was traveling east in the outer lane of Napier. Abrams said the accident remains under investigation.
There have been many vehicle/pedestrian accidents over the years along this stretch of Napier Avenue. Talk of adding sidewalks has been ongoing, with the main obstacles being funding and right-of-way feasibility.
Benton Township and St. Joseph Township both are pursuing federal funding for sidewalks along Napier. Later this summer or early fall, the section of Napier between Colfax Avenue and the St. Joseph River will be changed from four lanes without a turn lane to three lanes, one in each direction, and a turn lane.
The same reconfiguration is planned for a later date on Napier between Colfax and Union Avenue. Based on current plans, changing the heavily traveled road from four lanes to three will allow bike lanes to be added, officials have said. It is not yet known whether the project will include sidewalks.
