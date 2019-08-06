BENTON TOWNSHIP — A Benton Harbor man was seriously injured Monday morning when he was hit by a car while walking along Napier Avenue in Benton Township.
David Mark Snyder, 53, was in critical condition Monday evening in Bronson Hospital, Kalamazoo, according to Benton Township Police Sgt. Greg Abrams. He said in a news release that Snyder was walking west in the eastbound outer lane near the fog line on Napier Avenue near Columbus Street when he was hit around 11 a.m. by a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Georgette McKinney, 48, of Benton Harbor. She was traveling east in the outer lane of Napier.
Snyder received injuries to his leg and head, and was taken to Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph, and later flown to Bronson.
Monday’s accident has a familiar ring to it, as there have been a number of vehicle/pedestrian accidents over the years along this stretch of road. Talk of adding sidewalks along Napier Avenue has ongoing for some time, with the main obstacles being funding and right-of-way feasibility.
Benton Township and St. Joseph Township both are pursuing federal funding for sidewalks along Napier. Late this summer or early fall, the section of Napier between Colfax Avenue and the St. Joseph River will be changed from four lanes without a turn lane to three lanes, one in each direction, and a turn lane.
The same reconfiguration will happen at a later date on Napier between Colfax and Union Avenue. According to current plans, changing the heavily-traveled road from four lanes to three will allow bike lanes to be added, officials have said. It is not yet known whether the project will include sidewalks.
Abrams said the accident on Monday remains under investigation. Benton Township police were assisted by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team, Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety and state police.
