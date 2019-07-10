BENTON HARBOR — Berrien County's free Clean Sweep pesticide collection will take place Wednesday, July 31 at the Berrien County Road Department property on Yore Road in Benton Harbor, according to a news release.
Participants must register by two weeks prior to the event (by July 17). The collection is recommended for Michigan farmers, greenhouse operators, golf course operators, and other users of pesticides, to properly dispose of unwanted and outdated pesticides at no cost.
Registration forms can be found at www.berriencounty.org, click Recycling Services, or by calling Jill Adams in the Berrien County Parks Department at 983-7111, Ext. 8234. Forms are also at Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren MSU Extension and Conservation District offices. Upon registration, participants will be given a general drop-off time and directions to the collection event.
The first Clean Sweep Collection this year, in June, brought in more than 2,000 pounds of pesticides for safe and proper disposal, the release noted. The July 31 Clean Sweep event is the final agricultural pesticide collection event for 2019 in Southwest Michigan.
Accepted items are pesticides which include all the classes of “cides” – fungicides, herbicides, insecticides and rodenticides. Fertilizers are not accepted as part of Clean Sweep unless they are a component of a pesticide formulation. This statewide grant program is administered by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and funds collection programs throughout Michigan.
The next closest Clean Sweep collection program site is in Kalamazoo. Contact the Kalamazoo County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center directly for more information about their program, at www.kalcounty.com/hhw or call 269-373-5211.