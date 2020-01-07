Playground equipment coming to Maiden Lane park

ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph Township has received a $110,000 matching grant toward the estimated $220,000 cost to install playground and equipment and other amenities at Maiden Lane Community Park.
“This is great news, and a long-time coming,” said township Supervisor Roger Seely. “The park and the residents deserve it. This will finally give us playground equipment.”
He said that during soccer season, some 800 to 1,000 people visit the park on any given day. The children accompanying their parents to watch or take part in events too often have nothing to do, township trustees have said.
The board on Monday approved a professional services agreement for Abonmarche to manage the project for $19,500. That includes the design phase, $12,000; bidding phase, $3,000; and construction administration, $4,500.
Township Manager Denise Cook said the township applied for a grant last year for playground equipment at Maiden Lane Park but did not get it. She said the parks committee noted that the township received excellent services from Abonmarche grant writer Joelle Regovich and engineer Corey Kandow during the more recent application.
In addition to the playground equipment, the project will include play surfacing, benches, landscaping, trash and recycle bins, and an access sidewalk from the concession pavilion.
Kandow said his hope is for the project to be completed by Aug. 11, weather permitting.
