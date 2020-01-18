STEVENSVILLE — Watermark Brewing Co. will once again host the Berrien County Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Michigan.
The plunge will happen Saturday, Feb. 1, at 5781 Saint Joseph Ave. in Stevensville, where registration will begin at 10 a.m.
The plunge will begin at noon. Participants will brave the cold and plunge into a makeshift pool at Watermark. Awards and an After Splash Bash party will begin immediately following the last plunger.
Registration is open now at https://give.classy.org/BerrienCounty20.
Participants can choose to plunge by themselves or form a team and raise $75 per person, to earn a 2020 Polar Plunge long-sleeve T-shirt.
Others can go above and beyond the $75 threshold to earn more prizes. All money raised helps provide free sports training, competition, health screenings and inclusive programs for more than 20,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Michigan.
Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy food, drinks, raffles and music.
The annual Michigan Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge is the largest fundraiser for Special Olympics Michigan, raising more than $1 million each year.
Thirty Polar Plunges are scheduled to take place across Michigan this winter. A complete list of plunges can be found at www.PlungeMI.com.
At last year’s Polar Plunge at Watermark – the first one to be held at the Stevensville brewery – plungers raised more than $29,000, far exceeding the $10,000 goal.
More than 70 participants took the plunge into a large outdoor pool where the temperature got to as low as 12 degrees Fahrenheit.
Special Olympics Michigan provides year-round sports training and athletic competition for more than 27,000 athletes.
SOMI is a nonprofit organization supported almost entirely by corporate and individual gifts and events.