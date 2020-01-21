PAW PAW — The Paw Paw Police Department has two suspects in custody who were allegedly involved in an armed robbery at the Paw Paw Walmart in November 2019.
Jeremy Thrasher and Corina Briseno were charged with one count of armed robbery last week and are currently lodged at the Van Buren County Jail, according to a Paw Paw Police Department news release.
A third suspect, Emiliano Briseno, is wanted on a retail fraud warrant and has yet to turn himself in.
In late November, the three suspects allegedly attempted to steal several televisions from the Walmart store in Paw Paw.
Around 10 a.m. Nov. 27, two of the suspects were stopped by a Walmart employee as they attempted to push multiple TVs out of the store without paying.
The store employee was injured in the process and taken to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Multiple citizens saw the Walmart employee struggling with one of the suspects and intervened.
One warning shot was fired by a citizen in the parking lot. The person told police they feared for the life of another intervening citizen, who was being assaulted by a suspect.
The Paw Paw Police Department was assisted in the apprehension of Thrasher and Corina Briseno by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team, Portage Police Department, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and the Kalamazoo Township Police Department.
Anyone with information on Emiliano Briseno’s whereabouts are asked to contact Paw Paw Police Department at 269-657-3101.