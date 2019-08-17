Police: Car fire, assault lead to chase

SOUTH HAVEN — A man was taken to jail Friday after a string of dangerous behavior and threats that led to a car chase through Van Buren County.
The South Haven Police Department reported in a news release that events started in the early morning with the man, who police did not identify, allegedly setting a car on fire along Center Street in Bangor.
Later that morning, an assault was reported at the Shell Gas Station on Broadway Street in South Haven. Witnesses said that the man pointed a firearm at another person, described as a victim in the news release.
South Haven officers then located the man’s vehicle and attempted to pull him over. However, police say he took off, prompting a police chase.
Other police agencies joined the pursuit, including the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office and the Bangor Police Department.
During the chase through South Haven and Bangor, the man pointed what was believed to be a firearm at officers several times, according to the news release, and twice avoided stop sticks.
Also during the chase, the man called a resident from the original crime scene in Bangor and told her that he was going to come back and “make the police shoot him in front of her,” police said.
Before he could reach the residence in Bangor, police were able to intervene and stop the vehicle without any injuries, according to the release.
The man was arrested, and a pellet pistol and evidence relating to the arson were found in the vehicle, police said.
Police reported that the man would face numerous felony charges.