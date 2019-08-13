BENTON HARBOR — Two people were injured late Sunday when a driver who was refusing to stop for police crashed his car into another vehicle, police said.
Gary Washington Jr., 17, of Benton Harbor, the driver of the car that was hit; and Tyana Seuell, 19, of Benton Harbor, a passenger in the suspect vehicle, were taken by Medic 1 ambulance to Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Berrien County Undersheriff Chuck Heit said both sustained non-life threatening injuries and were listed in stable condition.
The driver of the suspect vehicle, plus another passenger in that car, fled the scene on foot and as of Monday evening had not been located, police said. The injured woman was still in the suspect vehicle when officers arrived.
In a news release, Heit described the suspect vehicle as a 2018 Jeep Cherokee with an improper Wisconsin license plate on it. The vehicle was found to be reported stolen out of Madison, Wis.
Heit said the pursuit started when police attempted to stop the vehicle on Main Street near North Seeley Street at about 11 p.m. Sunday for alleged traffic and plate violations.
The driver turned south onto Seeley and continued despite the lights and siren being activated on the marked police car. The driver then turned west onto Highland, then south onto McCord, where it disregarded stop signs and other traffic signals.
The vehicle then turned west onto Britain Avenue and continued to flee, police said. Berrien County Sheriff’s deputies ended their pursuit on Britain Avenue near Packard Street, Heit said. The suspect vehicle continued west on Britain Avenue, where it struck the other vehicle at the intersection of Britain Avenue and Pipestone Street.
Heit said sheriff’s deputies were assisted by Michigan State Police and Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, and state police are investigating the vehicle crash.
