DOWAGIAC — Police are continuing to investigate a double shooting in Dowagiac over the weekend, but evidence so far points to murder-suicide, Dowagiac police said Monday.
Dead are Jason Clark, 41, and Tonia Clark, 49. A minor who was present at the time of the incident was not injured, police said.
Public Safety Director Steven Grinnewald said police were called at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday to a house in the 300 block of McOmber Street on a report of a woman having been shot by her husband.
When police arrived they found Jason Clark dead and Tonia Clark gravely injured. She was taken by Pride Care ambulance to Borgess-Lee Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
Grinnewald said the man’s gunshot wound appeared to be self-inflicted, and evidence gathered by detectives and statements from witnesses are consistent with a murder-suicide.
Dowagiac police were assisted at the scene by Pokagon Tribal Police and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to call Dowagiac police at 782-9743 or the Cass County Tip Line, 800-462-9328.
