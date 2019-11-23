COVERT — For years police have referred to the skeletal remains of a young woman found here in 1988 as “I-196 Jane.” But, now, after 31 years, police have finally been able to figure out her real name – Marcia Kaylynn Bateman.
Michigan State Police from the Paw Paw post on Friday announced the woman’s identity after contacting her family members in Oklahoma City, Okla.
“Marcia’s family members have been contacted and are grateful to know their loved one has been located,” state police stated Friday in a news release. “Her family is hopeful that investigators will determine how she ended up deceased in Michigan.”
Bateman was last seen alive in May 1988. It was a hunter who first discovered the 28-year-old woman’s remains in October 1988, several months after her family had reported her missing.
“Marcia was known to visit family/friends in the Dallas, Texas and Los Angeles, Calif. areas and may have visited these cities prior to going missing,” police said.
When her body was discovered adjacent to the interstate by County Road 378, Michigan State Police investigators determined Bateman had been deceased for a number of months before being found.
“It is estimated the victim died, or was placed at the location, three months to a year prior to being found,” said State Police D/Sgt. Scott Ernestes in an interview in 2018. “We don’t know if foul play was involved.”
Police spent years trying to identify the young woman’s skeleton.
“As the years went by, investigators used all available technology and investigative means to try to identify “I-196 Jane,” however, all were unsuccessful, and the case went cold,” Henning said.
But in June 2018, state police from the Paw Paw post decided to re-open the case.
“When I picked up the file I thought let’s put it out there,” Ernestes said at the time of the most recent investigation.
In 2018, police released photographic renderings of what Bateman may have looked like and began utilizing genealogy DNA to help identify the young woman.
In April of this year, after receiving a grant from Kalamazoo Mortgage, the Paw Paw post detectives partnered with BODE Laboratories for processing Bateman’s DNA.
In July, BODE gave the processing results to detectives, who then partnered with the DNA Doe Project, a nonprofit volunteer organization that identifies unidentified deceased persons using forensic genealogy.
A month later, DNA Doe Project gave police leads regarding the potential identity of Bateman.
After studying the leads, police this month were able to determine Bateman’s identity and contact her family, ending the three-decade mystery surrounding “I-196 Jane.”